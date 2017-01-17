Jan 17 Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer Gold announces 2016 results and increased 2017 production guidance

* Alacer Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs $700/ oz to $750/ oz

* Alacer Gold Corp - Copler's 2017 sustaining capital expenditure is planned to total $12 million

* Alacer gold - "will continue to advance construction of Copler sulfide expansion project, which is on schedule for first gold production next year"

* Production guidance for 2017 is higher at 160,000 to 180,000 ounces