BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 17 Pattern Energy Group Inc
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Says intends to use about $215 million of net proceeds from offering to partially fund its acquisition of Broadview project
* Pattern Energy Group says intends to use about $128 million to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility used to finance purchase of Armow project
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen officials and businessman in the Dominican Republic were arrested early Monday in relation to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.