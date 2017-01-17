BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 17 Roxgold Inc
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
* Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016 and provides 2017 operational outlook
* Gold production is expected to be between 105,000 and 115,000 ounces in 2017
* Roxgold also expected that connection to Burkina Faso high-voltage electricity network will be completed and commissioned during Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly gold sold 34,271 ounces
* Qtrly ore mined 72,561 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen officials and businessman in the Dominican Republic were arrested early Monday in relation to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.