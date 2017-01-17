Jan 17 Wex Inc

* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers

* Wex Inc - under terms of agreement, Wex customers will gain access to OnDeck product suite of loans up to $500,000

* Wex Inc - under terms of agreement, Wex customers will gain access to OnDeck product suite of loans up to $500,000 and lines of credit up to $100,000