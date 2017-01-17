BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank approve issue of equity shares worth 11 bln rupees to Indian govt
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government
Jan 17 Wex Inc
* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers
* Wex Inc - under terms of agreement, Wex customers will gain access to OnDeck product suite of loans up to $500,000
* Wex Inc - under terms of agreement, Wex customers will gain access to OnDeck product suite of loans up to $500,000 and lines of credit up to $100,000
* Q1 gross profit 66 million dinars versus 67.7 million dinars year ago