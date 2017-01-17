BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 17 Koppers Holdings Inc :
* Koppers and Arcelormittal enter into long-term coal tar supply agreements through 2026
* Koppers Holdings Inc - Koppers will purchase coal tar, a byproduct of Arcelormittal coke plants in united states
* Koppers - contracts have initial terms of 10 years, Koppers will purchase coal tar, a byproduct of Arcelormittal coke plants in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.