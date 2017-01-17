BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 17 Tuesday Morning Corp
* Tuesday morning corporation announces executive appointments
* Tuesday morning corp - preliminary q2 net sales were approximately $328 million with a comparable store sales increase of approximately 3.8%
* Q2 revenue view $327.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tuesday morning corp- melissa phillips, president and chief operating officer, has resigned from co and position of coo has been eliminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.