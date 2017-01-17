Jan 17 Trilogy Energy Corp :

* Trilogy Energy Corp provides update on Q4 2016 operations, 2017 hedging program and 2017 guidance

* Trilogy Energy Corp - Trilogy's board of directors approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million

* Trilogy Energy Corp - management expects FY capital program to be funded entirely out of funds flow from operations

* Trilogy Energy Corp - 2016 annual production averaged approximately 21,800 boe/d, with an exit rate in december 2016 of approximately 23,800 boe/d

* Trilogy Energy Corp - funds flow from operations for Q4 is approximately $22.4 million

* Trilogy Energy Corp - excluding one-time adjustments for emulsion release Q4 2016 funds flow from operations was expected to be approximately $30 million

* Trilogy Energy Corp - estimating net capital expenditures of approximately $72.8 million for 2016

* Trilogy Energy Corp says average production during Q4 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 22,600 boe/d,

* Trilogy Energy corplans to invest approximately $60 million into Kaybob Montney Oil pool in 2017 to drill 15 horizontal net wells, among other things

* For 2017, Trilogy is forecasting its capital expenditures to be less than its projected funds flow from operations