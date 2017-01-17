Italy lags sluggish European stocks as election talk weighs
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 17 Inventure Foods Inc :
* Inventure Foods announces changes to board of directors
* Inventure Foods Inc says David L. Meyers, a member of its board of directors will step down from board, effective today
* Inventure Foods Inc says Timothy A. Cole has been appointed by board as interim chairman to fill vacancy created by Meyers' departure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.