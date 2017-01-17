Jan 17 Professional Diversity Network Inc
:
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive
agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic
forward limited
* Deal at a purchase price of $9.60 per share
* Professional diversity network - after sale, cosmic
forward limited's beneficial ownership of co's stock would
increase from 51% to about 54.64%
* Professional diversity network inc - has entered into a
definitive agreement to sell 312,500 shares of its common stock
to cosmic forward limited
* Transaction was approved and adopted by a special
committee of board of directors of pdn
