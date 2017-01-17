Jan 17 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares

* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels

* Exxon Mobil Corp - companies' assets include 250,000 acres in highly prolific Permian basin

* Exxon Mobil Corp - deal adds more than 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 75 percent is liquids

* Exxon Mobil - will make an upfront payment of $5.6 billion in Exxonmobil shares, and a series of additional contingent cash payments totaling up to $1 billion

* Exxon Mobil Corp - acquired companies, which include operating entity bopco, hold about 275,000 acres of leasehold

* Exxon Mobil Corp - acquired companies have production of more than 18,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day