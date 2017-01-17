BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Jan 17 Eaton Vance Corp :
* Eaton Vance Corp reports December 31, 2016 assets under management
* Reported consolidated assets under management of $354.3 billion on December 31, 2016
* Assets under management on December 31, 2016 compares to $336.4 billion on October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.