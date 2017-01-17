BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 17 PSA Healthcare:
* PSA Healthcare and Epic Health Services to combine to form a preeminent pediatric home health care provider
* PSA Healthcare says financial terms of transactions were not disclosed
* PSA Healthcare says signed a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by a newly-formed affiliate of Bain Capital Private Equity Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.