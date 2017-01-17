MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Saudi and Dubai rebound a bit after OPEC disappointment
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
Jan 17 Annaly Capital Management Inc :
* Annaly Capital Management Inc announces the appointment of Anthony C. Green as chief legal officer and retirement of R. Nicholas Singh, effective march 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share