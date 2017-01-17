BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 2016/17 pre-tax profit DKK 10.5 million
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 17 Regency Centers Corp :
* Regency Centers prices $650 million of senior unsecured notes
* Says 2027 notes are due February 1, 2027 and were priced at 99.741%. 2047 notes are due February 1, 2047 and were priced at 99.110%
* Says priced offering of two tranches of senior unsecured notes; $350 million 3.6% notes due 2027 and $300 million 4.4% notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)