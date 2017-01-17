Jan 17 Regency Centers Corp :

* Regency Centers prices $650 million of senior unsecured notes

* Says 2027 notes are due February 1, 2027 and were priced at 99.741%. 2047 notes are due February 1, 2047 and were priced at 99.110%

* Says priced offering of two tranches of senior unsecured notes; $350 million 3.6% notes due 2027 and $300 million 4.4% notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: