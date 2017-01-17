COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 17 Evans Bancorp Inc :
* Evans Bancorp Inc announces commencement of common stock offering
* Evans Bancorp Inc - announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $14.0 million of its common stock
* Evans Bancorp - expects to use net proceeds of offering to support organic growth, contributing capital to banking unit, Evans Bank, National Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.