Jan 17 One Gas Inc

* One Gas issues 2017 financial guidance

* One Gas Inc - 2017 net Income is expected to be in range of $152 million to $162 million, or $2.87 to $3.07 per diluted share

* One Gas Inc - midpoint for one Gas' 2017 net Income guidance is $157 million, or $2.97 per diluted share

* One Gas Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be $350 million in 2017

* One Gas Inc - effective jan. 1, 2017, one Gas will adopt new accounting standard for share-based compensation

* One Gas Inc - estimates that adoption of new standard will reduce Income tax expense and Increase net Income by approximately $4 million in 2017

* One Gas Inc - one Gas expects its average annual dividend growth rate to be 8 to 10 percent between 2016 and 2021

* One Gas Inc - expects net Income and earnings per share to Increase by an average of 5 to 7 percent annually between 2016 and 2021

* One Gas Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $350 million to $380 million per year between 2017 and 2021

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S