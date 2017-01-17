Jan 17 Gigamon Inc

* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Sees fourth quarter revenue of $84.5 million to $85.0 million

* Gigamon inc sees fy 2016 revenue of $310.3 million to $310.8 million

* Gigamon inc - currently expects fiscal q4 2016 gaap earnings per share of $0.18 to $0.20

* Gigamon inc sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share of $1.32 to $1.34

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.37

* Gigamon inc sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share of $1.22 to $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $92.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue fell short primarily due to lower than expected product bookings in our north america west region