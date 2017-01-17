Jan 17 Gigamon Inc
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal
year 2016 results
* Sees fourth quarter revenue of $84.5 million to $85.0
million
* Gigamon inc sees q4 revenue of $84.5 million to $85.0
million
* Gigamon inc sees fy 2016 revenue of $310.3 million to
$310.8 million
* Gigamon inc says "q4 revenue fell short primarily due to
lower than expected product bookings in our north america west
region"
* Gigamon inc - currently expects fiscal q4 2016 gaap
earnings per share of $0.18 to $0.20
* Gigamon inc sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share of $1.32
to $1.34
* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.37
* Gigamon inc sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share of
$1.22 to $1.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $92.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue fell short primarily due to lower than expected
product bookings in our north america west region
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: