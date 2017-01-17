Jan 17 Fulton Financial Corp :
* Fulton financial reports 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 revenue $55.8 million
* Fulton Financial Corp - net interest income for Q4 of 2016
increased $1.7 million, or 1.3 percent, compared to Q3 of 2016
* Fulton Financial Corp - net interest margin increased one
basis point, or 0.3 percent, to 3.15 percent in Q4 of 2016, from
3.14 percent in Q3 of 2016
