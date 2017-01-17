Jan 17 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc :
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business
accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and
updates 2017 financial guidance
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $13 million to $15 million
* Updating expectations for full year 2017 revenue to be in
range of $13 million to $15 million
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc says expects implementation
of at least 25 new cardiovascular programs in 2017
* Corindus Vascular Robotics - to support future capital
needs, is in active discussions to obtain additional funding
through potential strategic partners
* FY 2017 revenue view $12.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - on plan to begin
commercial shipments for Corpath Grx late this month
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: