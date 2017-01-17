CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
Jan 17 Speyside Equity Fund I LP
* Speyside Equity Fund I LP acquires Midland Stamping and Fabricating Corporation from advanced alloy processing Source text for Eikon:
ABIDJAN, May 29 Ivory Coast, Africa's fastest growing economy last year, will issue a $1 billion Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Monday.