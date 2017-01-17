COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 17 Cowen Group Inc :
* Ramius CEO Michael Singer departs to pursue new career opportunities
* Cowen Group Inc - Fred Fraenkel will lead our asset management business as we undertake a formal search process for a permanent replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.