Jan 17 Linear Technology Corp :
* Linear Technology reports sequential increases in revenue,
net income, and earnings per share. The company increases the
quarterly dividend $0.01 to $0.33 per share
* Q2 revenue $375.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $373.8
million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Linear Technology Corp - as a result of pending
transaction with analog devices, company will not hold a
quarterly earnings conference call
* Linear Technology Corp - board of directors approved an
increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.32 per share to
$0.33 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: