Jan 17 Acuityads Holdings Inc

* AcuityAds releases selected unaudited guidance as to financial performance for Q4 2016

* AcuityAds Holdings Inc says anticipates revenue for Q4 2016 to be approximately $18.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in Q4 2015

* AcuityAds Holdings Inc says anticipates that adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2016 will be approximately $2.0 million, compared to $0.26 million in Q4 2015