Jan 17 Hancock Holding Co

* Hancock reports fourth quarter 2016 eps of $.64

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hancock Holding Co - at December 31, 2016, loans to energy industry totaled $1.4 billion, or 8.4% of total loans

* Estimates that charge-offs from energy-related credits could approximate $65-$95 million over duration of cycle

* Qtrly net interest income (TE) was $175.3 million, up $5.0 million from q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: