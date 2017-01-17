Jan 17 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.78 for 4Q 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.83 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 revenue $120.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc- net interest income for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 increased to $89.4 million, compared to $71.5 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: