BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd reports fiscal year 2016 financial results; provides fiscal year 2017 revenue and net income guidance
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.