Jan 18 Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold's Yaramoko gold mine passes lenders' completion test and amends credit facility

* Roxgold Inc says initial facility of US$75 million has been amended to a US$60 million credit facility

* Roxgold Inc says made an early repayment of US$15 million under its US$75 million credit facility