BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Para Resources Inc
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation
* Para Resources Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire an 80% interest in Nicaragua Milling Company Ltd
* Deal shall consist of 40 million common shares in capital of para at a deemed price of C$0.20 per share
* Deal shall also consist of 4 million share purchase warrants of Para
* Para Resources Inc says each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Para at a price of C$0.30 for three years from date of issue
* Para Resources says following transaction, and subject to TSXV approval, Sergio Rios, one of the owners of NML, will be appointed a director of Para Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.