BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $46.50 per share
* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $960 million
* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says Lilly is expecting to recognize a financial charge of approximately $850 million (no tax benefit), or approximately $0.80 per share from deal
* Deal is an all-cash transaction
* Lilly's reported earnings per share guidance in 2017 is expected to be reduced by amount of charge
* Says data read-out for second phase 3 trial, Spartan, is expected in second half of 2017
* There will be no change to Lilly's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of this transaction
Says if Spartan phase 3 trial is positive, submission of Lasmiditan for U.S. Regulatory approval could occur in 2018
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.