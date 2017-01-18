Jan 18 U.S. Bancorp :
* U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* U.S. Bancorp - net interest income on a taxable-equivalent
basis in q4 of 2016 was $3,004 million, an increase of $133
million (4.6 percent) over Q4 of 2015
* U.S. Bancorp- qtrly return on average common equity 13.1
percent versus 13.7 percent last year
* U.S. Bancorp- provision for credit losses for Q4 of 2016
was $342 million, which was $17 million higher than prior
quarter and $37 million higher than Q4 of 2015
* U.S. Bancorp- total net charge-offs in Q4 of 2016 were
$322 million, compared with $315 million in Q3 of 2016, and $305
million in Q4 of 2015
* U.S. Bancorp - estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to
risk-weighted assets ratio using Basel III fully implemented
standardized approach was 9.1 percent at Dec 31
