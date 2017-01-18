BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Command Center Inc
* Command Center reports strong preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $25.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $93.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.