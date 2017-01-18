BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Sierra Metals Inc :
* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.2 million ounces; a 31pct increase from Q4 2015
* Sierra Metals reports 2016 production results and announces 2017 production and cost guidance
* Sierra Metals Inc- company anticipates 2017 silver equivalent production will range between 11.5 to 13.5 million ounces
* In 2017 company plans to invest a total of $49.0 million on capital expenditures
* Says 2017 copper equivalent production will range between 98.6 to 115.1 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.