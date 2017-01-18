Jan 18 Northern Trust Corp
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net
income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* Q4 earnings per share $1.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Northern Trust Corp says qtrly return on average common
equity was 11.9 pct versus. 11.71 pct in q3 2016
* Qtrly total assets under management $942.4 billion versus
$945.8 last quarter
* Northern Trust - assets under custody and under management
were higher for the quarter primarily driven by higher markets
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio
12.4 percent versus 11.8 percent at Q3 end
* Northern Trust Corp says qtrly revenue on a FTE basis
$1,246.4 million versus. $1,163.3 million last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: