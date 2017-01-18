BRIEF-Barrick Gold reports end of Veladero work stoppage, formal dialogue with union underway
* Barrick reports end of Veladero work stoppage, formal dialogue with union underway
Jan 18 Enteromedics Inc :
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
* Enteromedics Inc says offering is comprised of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $5.31 per unit
* Enteromedics Inc says offering is comprised of class B units, priced at a public offering price of $1,000 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barrick reports end of Veladero work stoppage, formal dialogue with union underway
* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results