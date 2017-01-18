Jan 18 Community Trust Bancorp Inc :
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports record earnings for
the year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Community Trust Bancorp -net interest income for quarter
of $33.4 million was increase of $0.2 million, or 0.6%, from q3
2016 and $0.2 million, or 0.7%, from prior year q4
* Community Trust Bancorp qtrly net interest margin remained
flat to prior quarter at 3.66% but decreased 8 basis points from
prior year same quarter
* Community Trust Bancorp - likely that it will be cited for
2 violations based on alleged unfair practices with respect to
CTB deposit add-on products
* Community Trust Bancorp Inc - "CTBI has evaluated possible
violations and their potential financial impact"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: