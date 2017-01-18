BRIEF-Barrick Gold reports end of Veladero work stoppage, formal dialogue with union underway
Jan 18 New York Times Co
* THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY NAMES DAVID PERPICH PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF THE WIRECUTTER
* NEW YORK TIMES - PERPICH TO ASSUME LEADERSHIP OF ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS AND EDITORIAL OPERATIONS OF PRODUCT-RECOMMENDATION SITE ACQUIRED IN OCT 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results