Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd -

* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says Harrison will take vacation leave effective immediately until January 31, 2017

* Under terms of separation agreement, CP has agreed to a limited waiver of Harrison's non-competition obligations

* Total value of benefits and awards forfeited by Harrison is approximately c$118 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: