UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc -
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* q4 revenue $3,389 million versus $3,636 million last year
* Q4 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kinder Morgan Inc says combined gross oil production volumes averaged 53.5 mbbl/d for Q4, down 6 percent from 57.0 mbbl/d for 2015
* Current project backlog is $12.0 billion at quarter-end, down from $13.0 billion at end of Q3 of 2016
* Kinder Morgan Inc says KMI also expects to invest $3.2 billion in growth projects during 2017
* Kinder Morgan Inc says natural gas pipelines segment's performance for Q4 of 2016 was impacted by sale of a 50 percent interest in sng Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
