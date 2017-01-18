UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 HC2 Holdings Inc
* HC2 Portfolio Company Global Marine awarded five-year contract extension for the Atlantic Cable maintenance agreement
* HC2 Holdings Inc - new contract began January 1, 2017, and runs for five years, through to December 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.