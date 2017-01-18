Jan 18 Synthetic Biologics Inc

* Synthetic Biologics confirms key features of pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial of SYN-010 pursuant to consultations with FDA

Synthetic Biologics Inc says company anticipates initiating this trial by end of Q1 of 2017