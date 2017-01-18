Jan 18 Eagle Bancorp Inc :

* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets at December 31, 2016 were $6.89 billion, a 2% increase as compared to $6.76 billion at September 30, 2016

* Net interest income increased 10% for year ended December 31, 2016 to $258.2 million versus $233.9 million over same period in 2015

* Provision for credit losses was $2.1 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 versus $4.6 million for three months ended december 31, 2015

* Qtrly net interest income $67 million versus $62.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: