BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 18 Eagle Bancorp Inc :
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total assets at December 31, 2016 were $6.89 billion, a 2% increase as compared to $6.76 billion at September 30, 2016
* Net interest income increased 10% for year ended December 31, 2016 to $258.2 million versus $233.9 million over same period in 2015
* Provision for credit losses was $2.1 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 versus $4.6 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $67 million versus $62.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.