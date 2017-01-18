UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Heron Therapeutics Inc -
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Heron Therapeutics Inc says has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.