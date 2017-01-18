UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Vector Group Ltd -
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
* Intends to use net cash proceeds from offering of notes to redeem all of company's outstanding 7.750% senior secured notes due 2021
* Intend to enter into agreement with Jefferies Llc whereby Jefferies will agree to purchase 2 million shares of co at price of $22.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.