Jan 18 Vector Group Ltd -

* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025

* Intends to use net cash proceeds from offering of notes to redeem all of company's outstanding 7.750% senior secured notes due 2021

* Intend to enter into agreement with Jefferies Llc whereby Jefferies will agree to purchase 2 million shares of co at price of $22.00/share