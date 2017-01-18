Jan 18 Slm Corp -
* Sallie Mae reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly private education loan originations of $608 million,
up 6 percent.
* Quarterly net interest income of $245 million, up 31
percent.
* Quarterly private education loan delinquencies as a
percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.1
percent, down from 2.2 percent
* Sees FY 2017 core earnings per share $0.67 to $0.69
* Sees full-year 2017 private education loan originations of
$4.9 billion
* Sees full-year 2017 non-gaap operating efficiency ratio:
38 percent - 39 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly private education loan provision for loan losses
was $43 million, up from $29 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: