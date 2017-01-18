UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Viper Energy Partners Lp
* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of diamondback energy, inc., announces initial fourth quarter 2016 operational results and provides an update on recent acquisitions
* Viper Energy Partners LP - Q4 2016 average daily production of 7,919 boe/d (74% oil), up 27% from Q3 2016 average daily production of 6,255 boe/d
* Viper Energy Partners LP - Q4 2016 average realized prices was $46.14 per barrel of oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.