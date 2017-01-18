Jan 18 Paragon Offshore Plc

* Paragon Offshore announces agreement in principle to support a new plan of reorganization with term lenders and revolver lenders

* Paragon Offshore Plc - agreement eliminates approximately $2.4 billion of debt through combination of cash and equitization

* Paragon Offshore Plc - secured term lenders and secured revolver lenders projected to receive their pro rata share of approximately $421 million in cash

* Paragon Offshore Plc - expects to emerge from chapter 11 process with approximately $190 million of cash on hand

* Paragon Offshore Plc - existing shareholders are not expected to receive a recovery under new plan

* Paragon Offshore Plc - unsecured bondholders projected to receive approximately $50 million in cash

* Paragon Offshore Plc - new debt will permit co to obtain up to an aggregate face amount of $35 million in letters of credit senior to new debt

* Paragon Offshore-reached agreement with secured lenders which eliminates all of previous debt from company's balance sheet

* Paragon Offshore-secured term lenders and secured revolver lenders projected to receive approximately 58% of new common equity subject to adjustments

* Paragon Offshore Plc - currently developing and expects to file new plan and a new disclosure statement with respect to new plan in next few weeks

* Paragon Offshore Plc - unsecured bondholders projected to receive approximately 42% of new common equity subject to certain adjustments

* Paragon Offshore-secured lenders will be entitled to appoint a majority of reorganized company's new board of directors upon emergence from bankruptcy

* Paragon Offshore Plc says company will seek to obtain court approval of new plan and emerge from chapter 11 as soon as possible in first half of 2017