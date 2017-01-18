UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Valero Energy Partners LP :
* Valero Energy Partners LP announces acquisition of undivided interest in the Red River Pipeline
* Valero Energy Partners LP - deal for approximately $70 million
* Valero Energy Partners LP - purchase also includes a 40 percent undivided interest in two 150,000 shell barrel capacity tanks located at Hewitt Station
* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership entered into a 10-year throughput agreement with a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation
* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership funded acquisition with cash on hand
* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership retains a right to participate in any future expansions of Hewitt segment of Red River Pipeline
* Valero Energy Partners LP - 10-year throughput agreement includes minimum volume commitment, a 5-year renewal term, no direct commodity price exposure
* Valero Energy Partners- Valero Partners Wynnewood LLC has acquired a 40 percent undivided interest in Hewitt segment of Plains All American Pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
