UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Clarcor Inc
* Clarcor reports fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 sales rose 1 percent
* Qtrly net sales $376.9 million versus $ 372.5 million
* Clarcor Inc qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.74
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $369.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clarcor Inc - In light of pending Parker-Hannifin transaction, company is not providing 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.