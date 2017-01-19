BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Dermira Inc :
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis
* Says UCB intends to submit marketing applications to regulatory authorities in Q3 of 2017
* Dermira Inc - CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for all primary or co-primary endpoints compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.