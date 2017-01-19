Jan 19 Dermira Inc :

* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis

* Says UCB intends to submit marketing applications to regulatory authorities in Q3 of 2017

* Dermira Inc - CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for all primary or co-primary endpoints compared to placebo