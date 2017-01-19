GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
Jan 19 TAL Education Group
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $285.3 million to $288.8 million
* Q3 revenue $260.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $230.3 million
* Quarterly total student enrollments up by 74.6% year-over-year
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ads attributable to TAL $0.19
* Qtrly net income per ads attributable to TAL $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine